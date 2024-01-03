The Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) are 9.5-point favorites as they look to extend an 11-game win streak when they host the Chattanooga Mocs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Pete Hanna Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 160.5.

Samford vs. Chattanooga Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Samford -9.5 160.5

Samford Betting Records & Stats

Samford and its opponents have combined to score more than 160.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

The average point total in Samford's outings this year is 165.2, 4.7 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Bulldogs have put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread.

Samford (6-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 54.5% of the time, 18.1% more often than Chattanooga (4-7-0) this year.

Samford vs. Chattanooga Over/Under Stats

Games Over 160.5 % of Games Over 160.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Samford 5 45.5% 90.2 169 75.0 146.3 153.7 Chattanooga 4 36.4% 78.8 169 71.3 146.3 147.8

Additional Samford Insights & Trends

Samford won 10 games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Bulldogs put up 18.9 more points per game (90.2) than the Mocs give up (71.3).

When Samford totals more than 71.3 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

Samford vs. Chattanooga Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Samford 6-5-0 2-3 6-5-0 Chattanooga 4-7-0 0-1 6-5-0

Samford vs. Chattanooga Home/Away Splits

Samford Chattanooga 9-0 Home Record 6-1 2-2 Away Record 2-4 4-3-0 Home ATS Record 2-3-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 2-4-0 99.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.9 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 77.7 6-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-4-0 0-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-1-0

