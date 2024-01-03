Samford vs. Chattanooga January 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Samford Bulldogs (10-2, 0-0 SoCon) play the Chattanooga Mocs (8-3, 0-0 SoCon) in a clash of SoCon teams at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday. The game airs on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Samford vs. Chattanooga Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Samford Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Samford Players to Watch
- Achor Achor: 14.2 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.7 BLK
- A.J. Staton-McCray: 13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Rylan Jones: 7.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jermaine Marshall: 10.6 PTS, 5 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaden Campbell: 9.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Chattanooga Players to Watch
- Sam Alexis: 11.5 PTS, 10.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Honor Huff: 16.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jan Zidek: 14.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Millin: 10.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Myles Che: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Samford vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison
|Samford Rank
|Samford AVG
|Chattanooga AVG
|Chattanooga Rank
|4th
|90.5
|Points Scored
|79.6
|81st
|293rd
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|67.4
|100th
|85th
|38.9
|Rebounds
|39.4
|72nd
|85th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|230th
|9th
|10.7
|3pt Made
|10.7
|9th
|5th
|20.4
|Assists
|14.4
|127th
|334th
|14.3
|Turnovers
|12
|197th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.