How to Watch Samford vs. Chattanooga on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) aim to continue an 11-game winning run when they host the Chattanooga Mocs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Pete Hanna Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Samford vs. Chattanooga Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Samford Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Mocs allow to opponents.
- Samford is 11-0 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 65th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mocs sit at 101st.
- The 90.2 points per game the Bulldogs record are 18.9 more points than the Mocs give up (71.3).
- When Samford puts up more than 71.3 points, it is 11-0.
Samford Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Samford has performed better in home games this year, scoring 99.7 points per game, compared to 69.0 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Bulldogs have been worse at home this season, giving up 75.1 points per game, compared to 74.8 in road games.
- At home, Samford is sinking 3.2 more threes per game (11.7) than in road games (8.5). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (44.1%) compared to in away games (31.2%).
Samford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Belmont
|W 99-93
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|W 79-61
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Texas Southern
|W 87-65
|Health & PE Arena
|1/3/2024
|Chattanooga
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Citadel
|-
|McAlister Field House
|1/11/2024
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
