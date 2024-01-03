The Samford Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SoCon) aim to continue an 11-game winning run when they host the Chattanooga Mocs (8-5, 0-0 SoCon) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Pete Hanna Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Samford vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Samford Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Mocs allow to opponents.

Samford is 11-0 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 65th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mocs sit at 101st.

The 90.2 points per game the Bulldogs record are 18.9 more points than the Mocs give up (71.3).

When Samford puts up more than 71.3 points, it is 11-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Samford Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Samford has performed better in home games this year, scoring 99.7 points per game, compared to 69.0 per game in road games.

Defensively the Bulldogs have been worse at home this season, giving up 75.1 points per game, compared to 74.8 in road games.

At home, Samford is sinking 3.2 more threes per game (11.7) than in road games (8.5). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (44.1%) compared to in away games (31.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Samford Upcoming Schedule