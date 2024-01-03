For Wednesday's NBA action, which players are sidelined, and which are expected to suit up and hit the floor? Here's a peek at the current injury report, which covers every team across the league.

Sign up with our links for Fubo and Max to catch NBA action all season long!

Today's NBA Injury Report

Cavaliers vs. Wizards Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSOH and MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)

Cavaliers Injuries: Evan Mobley, C: Out (Knee), Darius Garland, PG: Out (Jaw), Ricky Rubio, PG: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome, SG: Out (Ankle)

Wizards Injuries: Danilo Gallinari, SF: Questionable (Back)

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pacers vs. Bucks Injury Report

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSIN and BSWI (Watch this game on Fubo)

Pacers Injuries: Bruce Brown, PG: Questionable (Knee), Andrew Nembhard, SG: Questionable (Back)

Bucks Injuries: AJ Green, SG: Out (Nose), Khris Middleton, SF: Questionable (Knee), Jae Crowder, SF: Out (Groin)

Hawks vs. Thunder Injury Report

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSSE and BSOK (Watch this game on Fubo)

Hawks Injuries: AJ Griffin, SF: Out (Personal), De'Andre Hunter, SF: Out (Knee), Seth Lundy, SF: Questionable (Ankle), Mouhamed Gueye, PF: Out (Back)

Thunder Injuries: Jaylin Williams, PF: Questionable (Hip)

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSSE and TSN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams, C: Out For Season (Knee), Brandon Clarke, PF: Out (Achilles)

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko, C: Out (Respiratory)

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSN and BSNO (Watch this game on Fubo)

Timberwolves Injuries: Jaylen Clark, SG: Out (Achilles)

Pelicans Injuries: Matt Ryan, SF: Out (Calf), Trey Murphy III, SF: Questionable (Knee)

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rockets vs. Nets Injury Report

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on Space City Home Network and YES (Watch this game on Fubo)

Rockets Injuries: Victor Oladipo, SG: Out (Knee), Tari Eason, SF: Questionable (Leg), Dillon Brooks, SG: Out (Oblique)

Nets Injuries: Lonnie Walker IV, SG: Out (Hamstring), Ben Simmons, PG: Out (Back)

Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on BSSW and ROOT Sports NW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Mavericks Injuries: Dante Exum, PG: Questionable (Heel), Maxi Kleber, PF: Out (Toe)

Trail Blazers Injuries: Toumani Camara, PF: Questionable (Knee), Moses Brown, C: Questionable (Wrist), Robert Williams III, C: Out For Season (Knee), Anfernee Simons, SG: Questionable (Illness), Deandre Ayton, C: Out (Knee), Duop Reath, C: Questionable (Back)

Knicks vs. Bulls Injury Report

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on ABC and MSG (Watch this game on Fubo)

Knicks Injuries: Malachi Flynn, PG: Out (Ankle), Mitchell Robinson, C: Out For Season (Ankle)

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball, PG: Out For Season (Knee), Nikola Vucevic, C: Out (Groin), Zach LaVine, SG: Out (Foot), Torrey Craig, SF: Out (Foot), Onuralp Bitim, SG: Questionable (Nose)

Jazz vs. Pistons Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on KJZZ and BSDET (Watch this game on Fubo)

Jazz Injuries: Simone Fontecchio, SF: Questionable (Illness)

Pistons Injuries: Monte Morris, PG: Out (Quadricep), Isaiah Stewart, C: Out (Toe)

Suns vs. Clippers Injury Report

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on AZFamily and BSSC (Watch this game on Fubo)

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee, SG: Out (Knee), Kevin Durant, SF: Out (Hamstring)

Clippers Injuries: Moussa Diabate, PF: Out (Hip)

Lakers vs. Heat Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)

Lakers Injuries: Gabe Vincent, PG: Out (Knee), Cameron Reddish, SF: Questionable (Groin), Anthony Davis, PF: Questionable (Ankle), Rui Hachimura, PF: Out (Calf), D'Angelo Russell, PG: Questionable (Tailbone), LeBron James, SF: Questionable (Illness)

Heat Injuries: Dru Smith, SG: Out For Season (Knee), Jimmy Butler, SF: Out (Foot), Josh Richardson, SG: Questionable (Back), Haywood Highsmith, SF: Out (Jaw), Caleb Martin, SF: Questionable (Ankle)

Kings vs. Magic Injury Report

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, airing on NBCS-CA and BSFL (Watch this game on Fubo)

Kings Injuries: Kevin Huerter, SG: Questionable (Hand)

Magic Injuries: Kevon Harris, SG: Out (Coach'S Decision), Markelle Fultz, PG: Out (Knee), Jonathan Isaac, PF: Questionable (Hamstring), Joe Ingles, SF: Out (Ankle)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.