Montgomery County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Montgomery County, Alabama today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central-Hayneville High School at Lanier High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Hayneville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
