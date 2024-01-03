Mobile County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Mobile County, Alabama today? We have what you need here.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Murphy High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Citronelle High School at Vigor High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Prichard, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Robertsdale High School at Chickasaw High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Chickasaw, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
