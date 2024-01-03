The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) take on the Miami Heat (19-14) on January 3, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSUN.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Lakers vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs Heat Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lakers Stats Insights

This season, the Lakers have a 48.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 48.1% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.

In games Los Angeles shoots higher than 48.1% from the field, it is 13-5 overall.

The Lakers are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 26th.

The Lakers put up 114.2 points per game, just 2.2 more points than the 112 the Heat allow.

When Los Angeles totals more than 112 points, it is 11-4.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Lakers have given up to their opponents (46.6%).

This season, Miami has a 13-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.

The Heat are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 28th.

The Heat average only 1.7 fewer points per game (113) than the Lakers allow their opponents to score (114.7).

When it scores more than 114.7 points, Miami is 13-3.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Lakers are posting 2.6 more points per game (115.7) than they are away from home (113.1).

Los Angeles gives up 107.5 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 120.4 in away games.

Looking at three-point shooting, the Lakers have performed better in home games this year, averaging 10.9 three-pointers per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.8 threes per game and a 35.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat average more points per game at home (116.7) than away (109.9), but also give up more at home (116.5) than on the road (108.3).

Miami allows 116.5 points per game at home, and 108.3 away.

The Heat collect one more assists per game at home (26.5) than away (25.5).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gabe Vincent Out Knee Cameron Reddish Questionable Groin Anthony Davis Questionable Ankle Rui Hachimura Out Calf LeBron James Questionable Illness D'Angelo Russell Out Tailbone

Heat Injuries