Geneva County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Geneva County, Alabama today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Geneva County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Samson High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Freeport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
