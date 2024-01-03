Cleburne County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Cleburne County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Cleburne County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cleburne County High School at Weaver High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Weaver, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
