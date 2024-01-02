The UAB Blazers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) are favored (-6.5) to continue a four-game win streak when they visit the UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-0 AAC) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at UTSA Convocation Center. The game airs on ESPNU. The matchup has an over/under set at 158.5 points.

UAB vs. UTSA Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UAB -6.5 158.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UAB Betting Records & Stats

In four of 11 games this season, UAB and its opponents have gone over 158.5 points.

The average point total in UAB's games this season is 153.4, 5.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Blazers' ATS record is 4-7-0 this season.

UAB has a 4-7-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-8-0 mark from UTSA.

UAB vs. UTSA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 158.5 % of Games Over 158.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 4 36.4% 77.5 156.2 75.9 155.1 147.8 UTSA 7 58.3% 78.7 156.2 79.2 155.1 150.7

Additional UAB Insights & Trends

UAB covered six times in 13 games with a spread in conference action last season.

The Blazers score just 1.7 fewer points per game (77.5) than the Roadrunners give up (79.2).

UAB is 1-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 79.2 points.

UAB vs. UTSA Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 4-7-0 0-4 9-2-0 UTSA 4-8-0 1-3 8-4-0

UAB vs. UTSA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAB UTSA 17-2 Home Record 8-10 7-5 Away Record 2-11 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.2 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

