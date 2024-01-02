Tuesday's game features the UAB Blazers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) and the UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-0 AAC) squaring off at UTSA Convocation Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 79-77 win for UAB according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on January 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

UAB vs. UTSA Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Where: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

UAB vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 79, UTSA 77

Spread & Total Prediction for UAB vs. UTSA

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-2.8)

UAB (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 156.1

UTSA has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season, while UAB is 4-7-0. A total of eight out of the Roadrunners' games this season have gone over the point total, and nine of the Blazers' games have gone over. UTSA is 3-7 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests, while UAB has gone 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game (posting 77.5 points per game, 123rd in college basketball, and conceding 75.9 per contest, 289th in college basketball) and have a +20 scoring differential.

UAB prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. It collects 38.2 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.0.

UAB makes 5.5 three-pointers per game (327th in college basketball), 2.2 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc (324th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 34.4%.

UAB has committed 11.0 turnovers per game (110th in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (254th in college basketball).

