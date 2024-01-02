The Nashville Predators, including Thomas Novak, take the ice Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Novak's props? Here is some information to help you.

Thomas Novak vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Novak Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Novak has averaged 14:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In five of 26 games this season, Novak has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Novak has a point in 14 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points three times.

Novak has posted an assist in a game 10 times this year in 26 games played, including multiple assists once.

Novak's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Novak going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Novak Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 136 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-49).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 26 Games 3 17 Points 3 6 Goals 1 11 Assists 2

