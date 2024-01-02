Ryan O'Reilly will be among those on the ice Tuesday when his Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena. Thinking about a bet on O'Reilly? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

O'Reilly's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:00 per game on the ice, is +1.

O'Reilly has scored a goal in a game 11 times this season over 37 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

O'Reilly has a point in 20 of 37 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 14 of 37 games this year, O'Reilly has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that O'Reilly hits the over on his points over/under is 64.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of O'Reilly having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 136 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-49).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 37 Games 5 30 Points 4 14 Goals 2 16 Assists 2

