Morgan County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Morgan County, Alabama. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shoals Christian School at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Decatur, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Danville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Danville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School at Priceville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Priceville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falkville High School at Athens Bible School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Athens, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ardmore High School at Brewer High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Somerville, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.