Montgomery County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Montgomery County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School at Montgomery Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
