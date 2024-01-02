Marshall County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marshall County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Guntersville High School at Albertville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Albertville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asbury High School at West End High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Walnut Grove, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas High School at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: New Hope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodville High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Grant, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
