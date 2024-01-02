Marion County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Marion County, Alabama? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Colbert County High School at Phillips High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Bear Creek, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
