Madison County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Madison County, Alabama, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Huntland School at Madison County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Gurley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Clemens High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas High School at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: New Hope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitesburg Christian Academy at Oakwood Adventist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Green High School at Muscle Shoals High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
