Can we anticipate Luke Evangelista scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators match up against the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Evangelista stats and insights

  • In four of 36 games this season, Evangelista has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has attempted two shots in two games against the Blackhawks this season, and has scored one goal.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Evangelista averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.6%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have given up 136 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Evangelista recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 10:40 Away W 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:32 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:51 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:44 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:11 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:13 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 13:09 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:08 Away W 2-1

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

