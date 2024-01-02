Jackson County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Jackson County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fyffe High School at Section High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Section, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylvania High School at North Sand Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Higdon, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Jackson High School at Scottsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodville High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Grant, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
