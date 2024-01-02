Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators will play on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Does a bet on Nyquist interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

Nyquist's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:09 per game on the ice, is +1.

Nyquist has scored a goal in seven of 37 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Nyquist has a point in 22 games this year (out of 37), including multiple points four times.

In 16 of 37 games this season, Nyquist has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Nyquist hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nyquist has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 136 total goals (3.8 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-49).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 37 Games 5 27 Points 5 8 Goals 4 19 Assists 1

