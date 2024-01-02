The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Gustav Nyquist find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

  • Nyquist has scored in seven of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has taken four shots in two games against the Blackhawks this season, and has scored one goal.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus eight assists.
  • He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 136 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:26 Away W 3-2 SO
12/29/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 17:43 Away L 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:08 Home L 5-2
12/23/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:59 Home L 3-2
12/21/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 19:42 Away W 4-2
12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:03 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 3-1
12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:40 Away W 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 17:19 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 2-1

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

