If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Franklin County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Franklin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Huntland School at Madison County High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 2

6:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Gurley, AL

Gurley, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mars Hill Bible School at Tharptown High School