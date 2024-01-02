Escambia County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Escambia County, Alabama today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Escambia County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Daphne High School at T.R. Miller High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Brewton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest-Evergreen High School at W.S. Neal High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: East Brewton, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
