DeKalb County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in DeKalb County, Alabama. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fyffe High School at Section High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Section, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sylvania High School at North Sand Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Higdon, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinsville High School at Gaylesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Gaylesville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springville High School at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Head High School at Crossville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Crossville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.