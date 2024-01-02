Colton Sissons and the Nashville Predators will face the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Does a bet on Sissons interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Colton Sissons vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Sissons Season Stats Insights

Sissons has averaged 16:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

In Sissons' 37 games played this season he's scored in nine of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Sissons has a point in 17 games this year (out of 37), including multiple points three times.

Sissons has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 37 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Sissons hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Sissons going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sissons Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks have given up 136 goals in total (3.8 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-49) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 37 Games 5 20 Points 3 11 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

