Colbert County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Colbert County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Colbert County High School at Phillips High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Bear Creek, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Green High School at Muscle Shoals High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooks High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.