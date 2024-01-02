Coffee County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Coffee County, Alabama, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elba High School at Kinston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Kinston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wicksburg High School at Zion Chapel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Jack, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
