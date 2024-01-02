Cherokee County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Cherokee County, Alabama, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Cherokee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weaver High School at Spring Garden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Spring Garden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collinsville High School at Gaylesville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Gaylesville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherokee County High School at Alexandria High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Alexandria, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
