Calhoun County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Calhoun County, Alabama today? We have what you need here.
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Anniston High School at Donoho School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weaver High School at Spring Garden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Spring Garden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherokee County High School at Alexandria High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Alexandria, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
