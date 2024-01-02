Auburn vs. Pennsylvania January 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Auburn Tigers (8-2) play the Pennsylvania Quakers (7-5) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. This clash is available on SEC Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Auburn Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Auburn Players to Watch
- Johni Broome: 14.7 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jaylin Williams: 10.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Aden Holloway: 12.0 PTS, 1.1 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chad Baker: 8.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tre Donaldson: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Pennsylvania Players to Watch
- Clark Slajchert: 19.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Perkins: 15.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nick Spinoso: 9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- George Smith: 4.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Brown: 11.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Stat Comparison
|Auburn Rank
|Auburn AVG
|Pennsylvania AVG
|Pennsylvania Rank
|38th
|83.2
|Points Scored
|81.3
|59th
|91st
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|192nd
|59th
|39.9
|Rebounds
|38.8
|85th
|27th
|11.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|86th
|163rd
|7.7
|3pt Made
|10.3
|15th
|10th
|19.0
|Assists
|17.5
|27th
|43rd
|9.8
|Turnovers
|11.8
|180th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.