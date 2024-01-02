The Auburn Tigers (10-2) will be attempting to continue a seven-game home winning run when taking on the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-6) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Neville Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Pennsylvania matchup.

Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Pennsylvania Moneyline
FanDuel Auburn (-20.5) 149.5 -4500 +1600

Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Betting Trends

  • Auburn has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Tigers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 12 times this season.
  • Pennsylvania has covered five times in 12 games with a spread this year.
  • Quakers games have hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.

Auburn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • Bookmakers rate Auburn considerably lower (17th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (10th-best).
  • Bookmakers have moved the Tigers' national championship odds up from +4500 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 43rd-biggest change.
  • The implied probability of Auburn winning the national championship, based on its +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.

