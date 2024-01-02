Auburn vs. Pennsylvania: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 2
The Auburn Tigers (10-2) will be attempting to continue a seven-game home winning run when taking on the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-6) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Neville Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Pennsylvania matchup.
Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Auburn Moneyline
|Pennsylvania Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Auburn (-20.5)
|149.5
|-4500
|+1600
Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Betting Trends
- Auburn has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Tigers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 12 times this season.
- Pennsylvania has covered five times in 12 games with a spread this year.
- Quakers games have hit the over seven out of 12 times this season.
Auburn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Bookmakers rate Auburn considerably lower (17th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (10th-best).
- Bookmakers have moved the Tigers' national championship odds up from +4500 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 43rd-biggest change.
- The implied probability of Auburn winning the national championship, based on its +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.
