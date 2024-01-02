How to Watch Auburn vs. Pennsylvania on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 25 Auburn Tigers (10-2) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-6) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Neville Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Auburn Stats Insights
- This season, the Tigers have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Quakers' opponents have knocked down.
- Auburn has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Quakers are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 44th.
- The Tigers record 12.3 more points per game (84.6) than the Quakers allow (72.3).
- Auburn is 10-1 when scoring more than 72.3 points.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Auburn scored 75.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged on the road (70.9).
- At home, the Tigers ceded 6.5 fewer points per game (64.4) than when playing on the road (70.9).
- At home, Auburn sunk 0.2 fewer threes per game (6.5) than when playing on the road (6.7). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31.6%).
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|USC
|W 91-75
|Neville Arena
|12/22/2023
|Alabama State
|W 82-62
|Neville Arena
|12/30/2023
|Chattanooga
|W 101-66
|Neville Arena
|1/2/2024
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Neville Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|1/9/2024
|Texas A&M
|-
|Neville Arena
