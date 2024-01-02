The No. 25 Auburn Tigers (10-2) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-6) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Neville Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Quakers' opponents have knocked down.

Auburn has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Quakers are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 44th.

The Tigers record 12.3 more points per game (84.6) than the Quakers allow (72.3).

Auburn is 10-1 when scoring more than 72.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn scored 75.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged on the road (70.9).

At home, the Tigers ceded 6.5 fewer points per game (64.4) than when playing on the road (70.9).

At home, Auburn sunk 0.2 fewer threes per game (6.5) than when playing on the road (6.7). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Upcoming Schedule