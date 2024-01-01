The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) host the North Alabama Lions (6-7) after winning six straight home games. The Red Raiders are double-digit favorites by 18.5 points in the contest, which begins at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. The over/under is 144.5 in the matchup.

North Alabama vs. Texas Tech Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas Tech -18.5 144.5

Lions Betting Records & Stats

North Alabama's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 144.5 points in six of 11 outings.

North Alabama's games this year have had a 152.2-point total on average, 7.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, North Alabama has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread.

North Alabama has been underdogs in five games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Lions have been at least a +1100 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that North Alabama has an 8.3% chance of pulling out a win.

North Alabama vs. Texas Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas Tech 5 45.5% 77.4 155.2 65.1 139.5 137.6 North Alabama 6 54.5% 77.8 155.2 74.4 139.5 146

Additional North Alabama Insights & Trends

The Lions' 77.8 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 65.1 the Red Raiders give up.

North Alabama is 5-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall when it scores more than 65.1 points.

North Alabama vs. Texas Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas Tech 5-6-0 2-1 6-5-0 North Alabama 5-6-0 1-1 5-6-0

North Alabama vs. Texas Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Tech North Alabama 11-6 Home Record 9-4 3-7 Away Record 8-10 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 77.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.8 66 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

