North Alabama vs. Texas Tech January 1 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) will meet the North Alabama Lions (6-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
North Alabama vs. Texas Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
North Alabama Players to Watch
- Jacari Lane: 13.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damien Forrest: 9.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tim Smith Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- KJ Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josiah Fulcher: 6.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Joe Toussaint: 14.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Warren Washington: 9.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Pop Isaacs: 14.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Darrion Williams: 9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Devan Cambridge: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
North Alabama vs. Texas Tech Stat Comparison
|Texas Tech Rank
|Texas Tech AVG
|North Alabama AVG
|North Alabama Rank
|171st
|75.6
|Points Scored
|78.8
|95th
|57th
|65.5
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|247th
|110th
|38.2
|Rebounds
|37.2
|160th
|109th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|250th
|105th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.8
|155th
|155th
|14.0
|Assists
|12.8
|230th
|101st
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.8
|178th
