The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) will try to build on a five-game winning run when they host the North Alabama Lions (6-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024 at United Supermarkets Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama Stats Insights

The Lions' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

North Alabama is 6-2 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Lions are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Raiders sit at 122nd.

The Lions score an average of 77.8 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 65.1 the Red Raiders allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 65.1 points, North Alabama is 5-5.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

At home, North Alabama scores 84.8 points per game. On the road, it averages 71.9.

In 2023-24 the Lions are conceding 11.9 fewer points per game at home (68.0) than away (79.9).

North Alabama knocks down more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (7.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than away (33.5%).

