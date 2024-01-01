Alabama vs. Michigan: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Rose Bowl
The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1.5), in this season's College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal, where they will oppose the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 1, 2024, starting at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan vs. Alabama matchup.
Alabama vs. Michigan Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Pasadena, California
- Venue: Rose Bowl
Alabama vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Alabama Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-1.5)
|46.5
|-120
|+100
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-1.5)
|46.5
|-122
|+102
Alabama vs. Michigan Betting Trends
- Alabama is 8-4-0 ATS this year.
- The Crimson Tide have covered the spread when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
- Michigan has covered seven times in 12 games with a spread this season.
- The Wolverines are 7-5 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.
Alabama 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+190
|Bet $100 to win $190
