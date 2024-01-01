The No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1.5), in this season's College Football Playoff National Championship Semifinal, where they will oppose the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 1, 2024, starting at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Michigan vs. Alabama matchup.

Alabama vs. Michigan Game Info

  • Date: Monday, January 1, 2024
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Pasadena, California
  • Venue: Rose Bowl

Alabama vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Alabama Moneyline
BetMGM Michigan (-1.5) 46.5 -120 +100
FanDuel Michigan (-1.5) 46.5 -122 +102

Alabama vs. Michigan Betting Trends

  • Alabama is 8-4-0 ATS this year.
  • The Crimson Tide have covered the spread when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
  • Michigan has covered seven times in 12 games with a spread this season.
  • The Wolverines are 7-5 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +190 Bet $100 to win $190

