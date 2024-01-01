The Rose Bowl will see the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) take on the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) on Monday, January 1, 2024 for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Michigan has been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank 12th-best in scoring offense (36.7 points per game) and best in scoring defense (9.5 points allowed per game). Alabama has been dominant on defense, surrendering only 313.3 total yards per contest (16th-best). On offense, it ranks 54th by putting up 401.2 total yards per game.

Alabama vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Alabama vs. Michigan Key Statistics

Alabama Michigan 401.2 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.5 (64th) 313.3 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.7 (1st) 172.7 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.8 (61st) 228.5 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.8 (72nd) 10 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (1st) 18 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (11th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has put up 2,718 passing yards, or 209.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.5% of his passes and has collected 23 touchdowns with six interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 36 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner 12 times.

The team's top rusher, Jase McClellan, has carried the ball 166 times for 803 yards (61.8 per game) with six touchdowns.

Roydell Williams has run for 561 yards across 110 attempts, scoring five touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton has registered 35 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 777 (59.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 50 times and has eight touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has put up a 621-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 44 passes on 73 targets.

Amari Niblack's 33 targets have resulted in 19 grabs for 321 yards and four touchdowns.

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 2,630 yards (202.3 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 74.2% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 146 rushing yards on 57 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has racked up 1,028 yards on 218 carries while finding paydirt 24 times as a runner.

Donovan Edwards has collected 382 yards on 109 carries, scoring three times. He's caught 30 passes for 249 yards (19.2 per game), as well.

Roman Wilson's leads his squad with 662 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 41 receptions (out of 57 targets) and scored 11 touchdowns.

Colston Loveland has caught 40 passes for 572 yards (44 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Cornelius Johnson's 42 receptions are good enough for 567 yards and one touchdown.

