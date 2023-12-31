Will Van Jefferson score a touchdown when the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears play in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Van Jefferson score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Jefferson has contributed with 15 catches for 177 yards this campaign. He has been targeted 35 times.

Having played 12 games this year, Jefferson has not had a TD reception.

Van Jefferson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 5 4 24 0 Week 2 49ers 4 1 9 0 Week 3 @Bengals 3 1 46 0 Week 4 @Colts 3 2 29 0 Week 6 Commanders 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @Titans 5 3 24 0 Week 9 Vikings 4 1 14 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Saints 2 1 13 0 Week 15 @Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Colts 3 1 13 0

