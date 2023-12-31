How to Watch the Troy vs. Georgia State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Troy Trojans (3-7) take on the Georgia State Panthers (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday in Sun Belt play.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Troy vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers' 71.8 points per game are 9.9 fewer points than the 81.7 the Trojans allow.
- When it scores more than 81.7 points, Georgia State is 2-0.
- Troy's record is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.
- The Trojans put up 74.9 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 62.1 the Panthers give up.
- Troy is 3-6 when scoring more than 62.1 points.
- Georgia State is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.
- This season the Trojans are shooting 39.2% from the field, only 1.5% higher than Panthers give up.
- The Panthers make 41.9% of their shots from the field, 3.2% lower than the Trojans' defensive field-goal percentage.
Troy Leaders
- Ja'Mia Hollings: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
- Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%
- Shaulana Wagner: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Nia Daniel: 12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
- Makayia Hallmon: 16.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Troy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 105-68
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|SFA
|W 98-78
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 81-66
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/31/2023
|Georgia State
|-
|Trojan Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Georgia Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.