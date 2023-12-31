The Troy Trojans (3-7) take on the Georgia State Panthers (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday in Sun Belt play.

Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Troy vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 71.8 points per game are 9.9 fewer points than the 81.7 the Trojans allow.

When it scores more than 81.7 points, Georgia State is 2-0.

Troy's record is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.

The Trojans put up 74.9 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 62.1 the Panthers give up.

Troy is 3-6 when scoring more than 62.1 points.

Georgia State is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.

This season the Trojans are shooting 39.2% from the field, only 1.5% higher than Panthers give up.

The Panthers make 41.9% of their shots from the field, 3.2% lower than the Trojans' defensive field-goal percentage.

Troy Leaders

Ja'Mia Hollings: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%

11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG% Shaulana Wagner: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

7.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Nia Daniel: 12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Makayia Hallmon: 16.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

