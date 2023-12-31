Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks match up versus the Washington Wizards at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Young, in his last action, had 24 points, nine assists and four steals in a 117-110 loss to the Kings.

In this piece we'll examine Young's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 27.9 29.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.5 Assists 12.5 11.2 12.4 PRA -- 42.1 45.2 PR -- 30.9 32.8 3PM 3.5 3.6 4.5



Trae Young Insights vs. the Wizards

Young has taken 20.2 shots per game this season and made 8.7 per game, which account for 20.2% and 18.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 23.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.6 per game.

The Hawks rank 15th in possessions per game with 104.5. His opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 105.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Wizards are ranked last in the NBA, conceding 126.0 points per game.

Allowing 49.4 rebounds per contest, the Wizards are the worst squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Wizards are last in the league, conceding 30.4 per contest.

The Wizards allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

Trae Young vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2023 30 26 6 10 5 0 2 11/1/2023 35 23 3 10 1 0 2

