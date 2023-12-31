The Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears are slated to play in a Week 17 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Taylor Heinicke get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.

Will Taylor Heinicke score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Heinicke has piled up 11 carries for 78 yards (19.5 per game).

Heinicke has not reached the end zone on the ground once in four games.

Taylor Heinicke Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 @Titans 12 21 175 1 0 2 14 0 Week 9 Vikings 21 38 268 1 1 3 20 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 8 15 55 1 0 4 34 0 Week 16 Colts 23 33 229 1 0 2 10 0

