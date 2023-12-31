Who’s the Best Team in the SWAC? See our Weekly SWAC Power Rankings
SWAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Southern
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 205th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 12th
- Last Game: W 82-49 vs Wiley
Next Game
- Opponent: Ecclesia
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
2. Jackson State
- Current Record: 4-9 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Overall Rank: 269th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 53rd
- Last Game: L 74-63 vs Northwestern
Next Game
- Opponent: Alcorn State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
3. Alabama State
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 287th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 26th
- Last Game: L 73-70 vs South Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: Johnson (FL)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3
4. Texas Southern
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 309th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 15th
- Last Game: W 108-72 vs Biblical Studies-Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southern
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
5. Florida A&M
- Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 314th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 1st
- Last Game: L 94-62 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Opponent: @ South Carolina
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
6. Prairie View A&M
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 323rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th
- Last Game: L 79-54 vs Texas A&M
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Grambling
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
7. Alcorn State
- Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 9-21
- Overall Rank: 331st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
- Last Game: L 79-75 vs George Washington
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Jackson State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)
8. Grambling
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 8-21
- Overall Rank: 338th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 78th
- Last Game: L 96-57 vs Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: Biblical Studies-Houston
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2
9. Bethune-Cookman
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 8-21
- Overall Rank: 345th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 270th
- Last Game: L 85-62 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Opponent: Florida A&M
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
- TV Channel: YouTube
10. UAPB
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 6-21
- Overall Rank: 351st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th
- Last Game: W 125-75 vs Ecclesia
Next Game
- Opponent: Alabama A&M
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
11. Alabama A&M
- Current Record: 1-12 | Projected Record: 4-27
- Overall Rank: 356th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th
- Last Game: L 93-73 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UAPB
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6
12. Mississippi Valley State
- Current Record: 0-13 | Projected Record: 1-30
- Overall Rank: 361st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 7th
- Last Game: L 92-42 vs San Francisco
Next Game
- Opponent: Alabama State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- TV Channel: YouTube
