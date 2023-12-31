The Samford Bulldogs (7-6) hope to stop a three-game losing skid when visiting the Kentucky Wildcats (6-7) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Samford vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs average 10.5 fewer points per game (59.8) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (70.3).

Samford has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.

Kentucky's record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 59.8 points.

The Wildcats put up 65.5 points per game, seven more points than the 58.5 the Bulldogs give up.

Kentucky has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 58.5 points.

Samford is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 65.5 points.

This year the Wildcats are shooting 42.1% from the field, 4.7% higher than the Bulldogs concede.

The Bulldogs shoot 39.3% from the field, six% lower than the Wildcats allow.

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 7.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 BLK, 40.0 FG%

7.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 BLK, 40.0 FG% Carly Heidger: 10.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

10.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Masyn Marchbanks: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.2 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (26-for-64)

10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.2 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (26-for-64) Lexie Pritchard: 9.0 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

9.0 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Sadie Stetson: 8.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.1 FG%, 49.2 3PT% (30-for-61)

Samford Schedule