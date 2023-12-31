Sunday's contest features the Kentucky Wildcats (6-7) and the Samford Bulldogs (7-6) facing off at Memorial Coliseum (on December 31) at 1:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-59 victory for Kentucky.

The Bulldogs lost their last matchup 59-54 against Eastern Kentucky on Friday.

Samford vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Samford vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 67, Samford 59

Other SoCon Predictions

Samford Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' signature victory this season came against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 157) in our computer rankings. The Bulldogs took home the 65-62 win at home on November 11.

Samford has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (three).

Samford 2023-24 Best Wins

65-62 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 157) on November 11

65-61 on the road over Troy (No. 169) on November 14

65-51 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 263) on December 3

57-52 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 304) on November 30

69-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 352) on November 18

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 7.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 BLK, 40.0 FG%

7.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.6 BLK, 40.0 FG% Carly Heidger: 10.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

10.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Masyn Marchbanks: 10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.2 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (26-for-64)

10.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.2 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (26-for-64) Lexie Pritchard: 9.0 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

9.0 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Sadie Stetson: 8.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.1 FG%, 49.2 3PT% (30-for-61)

Samford Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 1.3 points per game (posting 59.8 points per game, 282nd in college basketball, and allowing 58.5 per contest, 76th in college basketball) and have a +17 scoring differential.

At home, the Bulldogs score 67.7 points per game. Away, they score 47.8.

Samford is giving up fewer points at home (54.6 per game) than on the road (60.0).

