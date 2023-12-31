Sunday's game that pits the Auburn Tigers (10-2) versus the North Alabama Lions (4-8) at Neville Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-54 in favor of Auburn, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 31.

The Lions' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 78-67 loss to Tennessee Tech.

North Alabama vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

North Alabama vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 79, North Alabama 54

Other ASUN Predictions

North Alabama Schedule Analysis

When the Lions took down the Samford Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 208 in our computer rankings, on December 19 by a score of 69-64, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, North Alabama is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most defeats.

The Tigers have tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).

North Alabama has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (four).

North Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

69-64 on the road over Samford (No. 208) on December 19

70-63 at home over UT Martin (No. 226) on November 21

North Alabama Leaders

Alyssa Clutter: 11.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 58.1 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 58.1 FG% Alexis Callins: 17.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (34-for-97)

17.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (34-for-97) Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.9 PTS, 5.3 AST, 38.1 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

4.9 PTS, 5.3 AST, 38.1 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Veronaye Charlton: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Rhema Pegues: 6.3 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

North Alabama Performance Insights

The Lions score 72.1 points per game (101st in college basketball) and allow 72.3 (309th in college basketball) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

At home, the Lions score 72.7 points per game. On the road, they average 71.5.

In 2023-24 North Alabama is conceding 9.3 fewer points per game at home (67.7) than on the road (77.0).

