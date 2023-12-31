Atlanta Falcons receiver Jonnu Smith has a favorable matchup in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Chicago Bears. The Bears are conceding the eighth-most passing yards in the league, 237.5 per game.

Smith has 553 receiving yards on 47 grabs (63 targets), with two TDs, averaging 36.9 yards per game.

Smith vs. the Bears

Smith vs the Bears (since 2021): 1 GP / 4 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 4 REC YPG / REC TD Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Chicago in the 2023 season.

The Bears have allowed 26 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Chicago on the season.

Smith will face the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this week. The Bears give up 237.5 passing yards per game.

The Bears' defense is 30th in the league by allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (28 total passing TDs).

Jonnu Smith Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-111)

Smith Receiving Insights

Smith, in eight of 14 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Smith has received 13.6% of his team's 463 passing attempts this season (63 targets).

He is averaging 8.8 yards per target (33rd in NFL play), racking up 553 yards on 63 passes thrown his way.

Smith has grabbed two touchdown catches this year in 13 games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has scored two of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (7.4%).

Smith (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 14.9% of the time in the red zone (47 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 61 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

