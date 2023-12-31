The Chicago Bears (6-9) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) meet at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Bears and Falcons betting trends and insights can be found below before they meet on Sunday.

Falcons vs. Bears Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Soldier Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bears 2.5 38 -150 +125

Falcons vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have played nine games this season that ended with a combined score over 38 points.

Atlanta's games this year have had a 40.1-point total on average, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Falcons have covered the spread five times over 15 games with a set spread.

This season, the Falcons have been the underdog four times and won two of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 1-2 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

Chicago Bears

Chicago has an average point total of 42.9 in their games this year, 4.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bears are 7-7-1 against the spread this season.

The Bears have won two of their three games as moneyline favorites this year (66.7%).

Chicago has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Bears vs. Falcons Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bears 20.9 21 23 20 42.9 11 15 Falcons 19.1 24 19.2 6 40.1 9 15

Falcons vs. Bears Betting Insights & Trends

Falcons

Over its last three games, Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In the Falcons' past three games, they have gone over the total once.

The Bears have been outscored by 31 points this season (2.1 per game), and opponents of the Falcons have outscored them by just one point (0.1 per game).

Bears

Over its past three contests, Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

Chicago has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

The Bears have a -31-point negative scoring differential this season (-2.1 per game). The Falcons also have been outscored, by one point (0.1 per game).

Falcons Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.1 41.4 38.6 Implied Team Total AVG 21.5 22.1 20.9 ATS Record 5-10-0 3-5-0 2-5-0 Over/Under Record 5-10-0 3-5-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-6 4-3 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.9 42.1 43.6 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 22.7 25.3 ATS Record 7-7-1 3-3-1 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-6-1 4-3-0 4-3-1 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-8 2-2 2-6

