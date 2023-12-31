One of the best pass-catchers in football will be on display when D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Trying to make player prop bets? Most of the top contributors for the Bears and the Falcons will have player props available for this game.

Bijan Robinson Touchdown Odds

Robinson Odds to Score First TD: +550

Robinson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260

Justin Fields Touchdown Odds

Fields Odds to Score First TD: +800

Fields Odds to Score Anytime TD: +430

More Falcons Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Taylor Heinicke 195.5 (-113) 11.5 (-111) - Van Jefferson - - 12.5 (-113) Tyler Allgeier - 31.5 (-113) - Kyle Pitts - - 35.5 (-113) Drake London - - 44.5 (-113) Bijan Robinson - 49.5 (-113) 23.5 (-113)

More Bears Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Justin Fields 187.5 (-113) 55.5 (-113) - D'Onta Foreman - 31.5 (-113) - Khalil Herbert - 28.5 (-113) - Roschon Johnson - - 10.5 (-113) D.J. Moore - - 63.5 (-113) Tyler Scott - - 14.5 (-113)

