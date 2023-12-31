The Chicago Bears will meet the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Bears will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

Watch the Falcons in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Bears are compiling 20.9 points per game on offense (21st in NFL), and they rank 21st on the other side of the ball with 23 points allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, the Falcons are accumulating 19.1 points per contest (24th-ranked). They rank sixth in the NFL on defense (19.2 points allowed per game).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Falcons vs Bears on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Bears by 3) Over (38) Bears 23, Falcons 19

Place your bets on the Bears-Falcons matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Falcons Betting Info

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Falcons have a 42.6% chance to win.

Atlanta has put together a 5-10-0 record against the spread this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Atlanta and its opponent have combined to go over the point total five out of 15 times this season.

The average total for Falcons games is 40.1 points, 2.1 more than this game's over/under.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bears Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bears have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Chicago has covered seven times in 15 matchups with a spread this season.

The Bears have been favored by 3 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

A total of eight out of 15 Chicago games this season have hit the over.

The total for this game is 38, 4.9 points fewer than the average total in Bears games thus far this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Falcons vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Chicago 20.9 23 23.1 20.3 19 25.4 Atlanta 19.1 19.2 24 20.3 13.6 18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.